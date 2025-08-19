WATCH: Ford Embarrasses The Corvette ZR1X Around the Nürburgring With A Minivan

The Ford Motor Company is making history (again) with a Transit at the Nürburgring Nordschleife - this time around with Romain Dumas at the helm and the Ford Transit SuperVan 4.2 all-electric minivan doing the timed hot lap of the Green Hell!

These are very good days for fast American automobiles as both Ford and GM are relentlessly pursuing excellence just about everywhere, from the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife to Pikes Peak and everything in between. Normally, their banter is between the 815-hp Ford Mustang GTD homologation vehicle and the new C8 Chevy Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X supercars.









