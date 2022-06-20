WATCH: Ford F-150 Lightning Vs. 775 HP Supercharged Cousin

There's no doubt that the Ford F-150 Lightning is quick, especially off the line. In fact, it seems just about everyone who drives the new Ford electric truck is wowed by its acceleration. Electric powertrains generate instant torque and potent acceleration. However, with the right powertrain, the gas-powered F-150 is also powerful and fast. In the video above, which was produced and published by Backroad Driver, the Mizer Brothers race the all-new F-150 Lightning electric truck against a ridiculously powerful gas F-150. The Lightning is the base model with the Standard Range Battery. It's not exactly the fairest match-up, but the guys have already promised to race the more powerful Lightning with the Extended Range Battery in the future.







