WATCH: Ford F-150 Raptor R, Ram TRX And Hummer EV Duke It Out In An All Out Drag Race

The team over at the YouTube channel The Fast Lane Truck has conducted a series of drag races to determine what the fastest truck in America is.

Four vehicles form part of this exciting test. With a knockout-style format, the race winner gets to take on the next competitor to find a winner. The video kicks off with a bit of sibling rivalry. An F-150 Raptor is pitted against its bigger brother. While it sounds like a sure win for the 700-horsepower Raptor R, the V6 is nearly 100 lbs lighter than the V8.



