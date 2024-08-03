WATCH: Ford GT MK IV Obliterates Circuit Of the Americas Lap Record By 13 Seconds

Ford's incredible GT Mk IV has made history at Circuit of The Americas, setting a new (unofficial) lap record during testing with Multimatic Motorsports.

The GT lapped the 3.426-mile in a blistering 1:58.77 seconds. According to Ford Performance, that's the fastest any GT car has ever raced around the circuit, and 13 seconds quicker than the production car record, set by the Czinger 21C. To put this into perspective, an Aston Martin Vantage AMR LM GTE racer managed a time of 2:02.522 around the track. The outright lap record, albeit still unofficial as it happened during qualifying and not a race, belongs to Valtteri Bottas, who set an incredible time of 1:32.029 in his Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 racer during 2019 qualifying.





