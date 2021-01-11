WATCH: Ford Marks November 24th For The All New 2023 Ford Ranger Debut

The Ford Ranger may have only been on sale here for a short time, but it's actually a pretty old vehicle underneath, one that has been sold in other markets for around six years. As such, it arrived in need of a refresh, but Ford was well aware of that and appears to have been throwing everything it can at the 2023 version of the pickup. We've been seeing the Ranger get torture tested and have spotted prototype vehicles being developed on the road too, but when will the all-new truck be revealed? We now have an answer, as Ford has revealed that we don't have long to wait. November 24 is the official date of reveal. Accompanying the announcement, Ford has given us another teaser image of the midsize pickup truck, along with a video of the new Ranger's design process with chief designer, Max Tran.







