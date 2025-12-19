WATCH: Ford Mustang Dark Horse U-Drags Tesla Model 3 Performance

The good folks over at the Edmunds Cars channel on YouTube once invented (a couple of years ago) a novel and cool approach to traditional quarter-mile drag racing called 'U-Drag.' They've been relentlessly playing with the format ever since.

The most recent installments have seen the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray trying to beat into humiliation the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS over the quarter-mile, but the reality check was brutal: these German machines are harsh mistresses of the pavement. They also set a lonely, yellow C8 Chevy Corvette ZR1 against thin air and then compared the results with the Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, Tesla Plaid, and more – but that was all on paper.







