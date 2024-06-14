WATCH: Ford Mustang GT3 Takes 4th Place In Le Mans Qualifying

For just the third time in history, the Ford Mustang will race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and as qualifying got underway ahead of this weekend’s race, the three entrants were showcased. They are competing in the GT3 class and aim to secure Ford’s first class win at the famous endurance race since the GT won the LMGTE Pro category in 2016. All three cars have been entered by Proton Competition. The racing outfit already runs two Mustang GT3s in the ongoing World Endurance Championship with its No.77 car driven by Ryan Hardwick, Ben Baker, and Zacharie Robichon, while the No.88 is driven by Giorgio Roda, Dennis Olsen, and Mikkel O. Pedesen. The third car competing at Le Mans is the No.44 to be shared by Christopher Mies, John Hartshorne, and Ben Tuck.













