WATCH: Ford Mustang GTD Shows Up To Attempt Track Record At Nurburgring

After revealing its quite ordinary interior (save for a few bits and bobs) at the beginning of the month, the Ford Mustang GTD has now returned to the Nurburgring. The reason? A sub-7-minute lap time, of course, which would place it in the same zone as some really expensive rides. Mind you, this model is also eye-wateringly expensive, with a starting price of approximately $325,000. That's way more than a brand-new Ferrari Roma or a Porsche 911 Turbo S, and its production will be limited to an undisclosed number of copies, making it more appealing to collectors. The Blue Oval has yet to disclose the magic numbers of this special muscle car, stating only that it has a targeted output of over 800 horsepower and a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine under that long hood, which you can hear screaming its lungs out in the latest spy video shared below. This makes it around 40 hp (41 ps/30 kW) punchier than the S550 Mustang Shelby GT500, which needed roughly three seconds to sixty mph (97 kph) and was a ten-second car on a good day.











