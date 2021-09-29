WATCH: Ford Mustang Mach-E Fails To Live Up To Sporty Hype After Failing The "Moose Test"

It appears that the Ford Mustang Mach-E may end up living up to its name just a little bit too much. In a series of tests from Swedish auto agency Teknikens Värld, the Tesla Model Y challenger ended up vastly underperforming in the Moose Test, one of the most notable safety tests performed on vehicles today. Compared to the Model Y, the Mach-E proved a bit too unbridled, struggling to keep its control even at conservative speeds. The Moose Test simulates how a vehicle responds to a sudden obstacle on the road, such as a literal moose. Traffic cones are set up in an S-shape to simulate an obstacle, which vehicles would then be tasked to avoid. Cars taking the Moose Test would have to swerve quickly into the “oncoming lane” to avoid the “obstacle,” before swerving back to avoid “oncoming traffic” — all without losing control.







