WATCH: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Fails To Deliver On The Track

Those who have had the chance to drive a Ford Mustang Mach-E GT on the road know it is a punchy and fun vehicle to drive. It really feels quick and it engages the driver more than some rivals, but it seems that when you take it on track, it just doesn’t deliver, at least according to this owner’s experience. RevMatchTV took his own Mach-E GT to the Willow Springs racing circuit to do a few laps, but the vehicle refused to give full power and he says he just didn’t experience the acceleration he was expecting from it. On the track’s long straight, the Mach-E GT struggled to crack 100 mph (160.9 km/h) and its owner says if constantly felt like it was cutting power.







