WATCH: Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets An Impressive Exhaust Sound

Like it or not, your EV needs to make noises—that's something mandated by the NHTSA, so there's no debating it. But most of us expect that noise to be something out of The Jetsons or cooked up by Hans Zimmer, not like what Dodge debuted last month which ushered some, uh, mixed opinions by just about anyone with functional ears.It turns out that OEMs aren't alone in pushing fake "engine" noises out of their EVs (but we already knew that). Aftermarket companies are already gearing up to bring some noise to EVs, one of which is Borla with its Active Performance Sound system that was demoed at SEMA this week.
