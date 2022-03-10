WATCH: Ford Mustang Mach-E, Is It Worth The $70K Asking Price?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a smashing success by almost every metric, so much so that it allowed the V8 Mustang to live on for another generation. We love the first Mach-E we drove last year, but there were a few early teething issues that Ford needed to rectify. CarBuzz recently had a chance to spend a week with the more powerful Mach-E GT, and we can confidently say that many of the concerns from the early build models have been addressed. But is it enough? The Mach-E GT improves on the recipe with more power, improved handling, and a few visual tweaks. This is among the quickest EVs available for under $100,000, but a recent price increase might make it a tougher sell than when it first launched.



