WATCH: Ford Mustang Mach-E VS Tesla Model 3 - An Old Fashioned Shootout

Despite some of its struggles and faults, Tesla is tried-and-true when it comes to EVs, and the Model 3 has been on the market for some time, not to mention the Model Y electric crossover, which came to market on our shores in March 2020. The Ford Mustang Mach-E hasn't yet been launched in the U.S., and Ford doesn't yet have a charging network. How will this play out?

UK-based EV-centric YouTube channel Electrifying got its hands on a Ford Mustang Mach-E and a Tesla Model 3. Why not a Model Y? Well, while it makes more sense to compare the Mach-E to the Model Y, you can't yet get Tesla's midsize electric crossover in the UK. Regardless, since the Model 3 is so much like the Model Y, this comparison makes perfect sense.



