WATCH: Ford Mustang Mach-E Vs. Tesla Model Y Vs. VW ID.4 - What Is Your Choice For An EV SUV?

In the current automotive landscape, compact crossovers/SUVs are hot. Combine that with the industry’s trend towards electric vehicles, and models like the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volkswagen ID.4 are becoming increasingly appealing to the average consumer. To find out which of the three is the best, Everyday Driver has put them head-to-head in a series of comparisons, starting off with one of the most important aspects of any EV: battery and charging. In this area the Tesla is the undisputed winner with the best battery, longest range, and largest charging network. Second place goes to the Ford, which might not have as large a charging infrastructure as the Tesla, but it has a decent battery and the charging process is very straightforward.







