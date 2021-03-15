WATCH: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs Volkswagen ID.4 - Is It Even A Contest?

Which is better, the Ford Mustang Mach-E or Volkswagen ID.4? Sometimes we need to step back from our coverage of topics and think harder about who we are trying to appeal to or educate. The whole "which is better?" concept is really kind of useless. "Better" is highly subjective, and it's not up to us to tell you which is better, but rather give you the tools to help you decide for yourself. When comparing virtually any two vehicles, each may be better for different reasons. For this reason, it makes more sense to provide the details so you can determine which is best for YOU. On a related note, while it seems to make sense for automotive reviewers to compare every new EV to Tesla's vehicles, what if the folks looking to buy these electric SUVs aren't Tesla owners or fans?







