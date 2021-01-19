WATCH: Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Goes FLAT OUT On The Autobahn

It’s probably safe to say that 99 percent of the Ford Mustang Shelby owners are probably never going to reach the top speed of their cars. After all, a very significant part of the Shelby-branded cars is sold in North America, where there are no unrestricted sections on the highways.

In general, there seem to be two legal ways to hit the top speed of your car. One is to go on a private track or an old airport runway. The other one is to take your car to the Autobahn and find sections of the German highway with no speed limit. That’s what the folks over from AutoTopNL on YouTube did with a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350.