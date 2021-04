As you probably know if you’re an avid follower of the latest developments on YouTube, content that expresses negative views often ends up being very popular (often going viral), and sometimes it even prompts those being criticized to reply. This seems to be what happened here, after a channel called EV & Chill (formerly Tesla & Chill) posted a ‘What I hate About My Ford Mustang Mach-E’ video which listed several things that the poster thought were wrong or could be improved.







Read Article