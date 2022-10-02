WATCH: Ford Reveals The 2022 Bronco Everglades Edition

Agent009 submitted on 2/10/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:42:35 AM

Views : 62 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Back in 2020, a trademark filing suggested that a new off-road model called the Everglades was on the way from Ford. Since then, the existence of the Ford Bronco Everglades has been officially confirmed and we got a good look at the new model thanks to a teaser supplied by Ford at the end of last year. Another teaser followed recently, announcing the reveal date. Now it's here, and it looks absolutely badass. But what is it exactly, and why should you care?

Well, as you can see, there's a snorkel and a winch, arriving as standard with all the toys from the Sasquatch package, so it's definitely more than just an appearance package.
 



Read Article


WATCH: Ford Reveals The 2022 Bronco Everglades Edition

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)