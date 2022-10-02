WATCH: Ford Reveals The 2022 Bronco Everglades Edition

Back in 2020, a trademark filing suggested that a new off-road model called the Everglades was on the way from Ford. Since then, the existence of the Ford Bronco Everglades has been officially confirmed and we got a good look at the new model thanks to a teaser supplied by Ford at the end of last year. Another teaser followed recently, announcing the reveal date. Now it's here, and it looks absolutely badass. But what is it exactly, and why should you care?

Well, as you can see, there's a snorkel and a winch, arriving as standard with all the toys from the Sasquatch package, so it's definitely more than just an appearance package.

