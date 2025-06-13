WATCH! Ford Rolls The 2025 F-150 LOBO. Worst Kept Secret Ever.

From the official Ford press release. When we set out to design the Ford Lobo family of pickup trucks, we didn’t need to be convinced that street truck culture across America is alive and well. I drive a street truck myself and am currently working on a 1995 Ranger drift truck, so I know this world. These vehicles have been a part of my life for years.



So, when it came time to imagine an F-150 Lobo — on the heels of helping create the new Maverick Lobo last year — I didn’t have to look far to know what prospective customers would want.



Drop it.



Give it V8 sound and performance. Make dual exhaust tips standard. Add aggressive styling.



And give it a face that looks ... sinister.



The project represented a new application of the Lobo name, one that was born in 1997 by Ford of Mexico. Lobo aligns with the truck's aggressive, street-inspired identity and carries significant heritage.



Incidentally, I was born at about the same time, so this is not a case of me recalling the trucks of my youth and infusing that style into a new product. Born and raised in New Hampshire, it wasn’t until I came to Detroit to study at the College for Creative Studies that my love of street trucks was born. And there’s no place like Detroit to ignite a passion for cars and trucks.















Our team knows what the street truck crowd wants because we’ve seen their trucks. Continuing what Maverick Lobo started last year, the F-150 Lobo is designed to serve a new segment of potential F-150 customers. For years, they have been taking factory pickup trucks and lowering them. Adding more power. Leaning on street styling. From an automaker, this has been an untapped market for two decades.































So, on the bones of the Built Ford Tough F-150 truck, we created a street truck that rolls off the line ready to roar, with proven durability and a Ford factory limited warranty for more confidence and peace of mind than aftermarket solutions.



F-150 Lobo is a package on STX, comes as a SuperCrew, and is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 400 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque, which is already a superstar in the street truck community. And, we’ve included our upgraded two-speed automatic 4WD system. The challenge for our design team was making the truck look as aggressive as it drives and sounds.



Street truck culture is about looks and performance, and that’s where things got fun for us.



Already lower than a base F-150 with an updated suspension that drops the rear of the truck 2 inches, we added a 10-piece ground appearance package that visually lowers the truck even more. As part of the body kit, Lobo gets a wide gloss-black mesh lower grille.



A unique upper grille gives F-150 Lobo an unmistakable face on the road. When you see its grille and light bar rolling up behind you in the rearview mirror, you’ll know.



To best capture today’s popular street styling, we added black-accented exterior features such as hood vents, exhaust, and badging, not to mention unique Lobo 22-inch gloss-black wheels.



For an even more aggressive look, we equipped F-150 Lobo with a cowl hood. Updated headlamps draw a family line with Maverick Lobo, and the taillamps are upgraded from the STX Package for a premium look.



The new F-150 Lobo is available in five exterior colors — Agate Black Metallic, Atlas Blue Metallic, Carbonized Gray, Oxford White, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat — helping customers give their truck the personality they desire. The all-black version looks straight menacing.



We built Lobo to be the powerful and stylish street truck enthusiasts truly want, from the factory. We integrated significant, often costly modifications and handled the updates typically challenging for owners, delivering a complete foundation straight off the line. While Lobo is ready for the road just as it is, we know some will take this great foundation for future personalization.



This is a solution that comes straight from Ford. It’s been a long time coming, and to have the opportunity to play a role in this revival has been as big a thrill as it will be to drive one.



Josh Blundo has been designing Ford and Lincoln vehicles since 2019. He moved to Detroit from New Hampshire in 2015 to study at the College for Creative Studies. Upon earning his degree in transportation design, he joined Ford and soon after was helping create the new Maverick Lobo pickup.



The only confusing thing to us is why is it a 2025? Shouldn't it be a 26?











