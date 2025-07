The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed has officially wrapped up. We spent the last few days watching some of the fastest, rarest, and newest vehicles on the planet make their way up the 1.17-mile hill climb for the 32nd consecutive year.

With day four of the event now complete, one vehicle tackled the course faster than anyone: The electric Ford SuperTruck driven by Romain Dumas. It completed the course with a blistering time of 43.23 seconds—fourth fastest all time for timed runs.