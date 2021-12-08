WATCH: Ford Tests Extreme Weather Conditions Using Robotic Drivers

Ford has shared test-drive footage of its Mustang Mach-E facing extreme weather conditions with a newly hired driver, a robot. The footage comes from Ford’s state-of-the-art Weather Factory in Germany and shows the new robots performing driving test simulations under extreme heat and high altitude, many of which human drivers cannot easily manage



As a legacy automaker with nearly 120 years of experience, Ford knows that building safe and efficient vehicles requires relentless testing. Especially in conditions that far surpass what any drivers would ever face to ensure that the vehicle sporting the Ford emblem holds up.







