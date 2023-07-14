WATCH: Ford Uncloaks The Mustang Mach-E Rally - The Hard Core Off-Roader No One Asked For

Ford has revealed a new Mustang Mach-E Rally variant aimed at thrill seekers who fancy themselves as novice rally drivers. It's not quite the Mach-E Raptor variant we hypothesized it might be previously, but it's perhaps smarter not to call it a Raptor and dilute the sub-brand that has proven itself as a desert-runner on any model its been affixed to. Instead, the Mustang Mach-E Rally is focused on dirt trails as a spiritual successor to the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth. Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the newcomer will tackle the famed hillclimb. Ott Tanak, World Rally Champion and current driver of the M-Sport Ford Puma rally car will send the Mach-E Rally up the hill.







