WATCH: Ford's Truck Manager TRIES Throwing Shade At TESLA At 2024 F-150 Launch. Do These JV Moves EVER WORK?

Do moves like this EVER work?



And oh, btw, i am a Ford F-150 owner (mulitple times) and respectfully, the launch was lame. REALLY lame.



Discuss.





“With ProPower Onboard […] you know you can even help a stranded Tesla driver power up their car on the side of the road” - John Emmert @Ford ??

There’s a lack of self-awareness to this statement especially as everyone is switching to @Tesla designed NACS & Supercharging. pic.twitter.com/RjOhVlxReT — The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) September 13, 2023



