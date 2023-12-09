WATCH: Ford's Truck Manager TRIES Throwing Shade At TESLA At 2024 F-150 Launch. Do These JV Moves EVER WORK?

Agent001 submitted on 9/12/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:03:44 PM
Do moves like this EVER work?And oh, btw, i am a Ford F-150 owner (mulitple times) and respectfully, the launch was lame. REALLY lame.Discuss.“With ProPower Onboard […] you know you can even help a stranded Tesla driver power up their car on the side of the road” - John Emmert @Ford ?? There’s a lack of self-awareness to this statement especially as everyone is switching to @Tesla designed NACS & Supercharging. pic.twitter.com/RjOhVlxReT— The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) September 13, 2023
