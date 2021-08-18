WATCH: Former Ford CEO Claims NHTSA Probe Into Autopilot Involves Over Half Of All Tesla's Ever Made

Former Ford CEO Mark Fields hammered Tesla’s Autopilot probe from the NHTSA earlier today on an episode of CNBC’s Squawk Box, stating that over half of the cars the automaker has ever built are involved in the investigation. Earlier this week, it was announced the NHTSA was launching a probe into the Autopilot system Tesla has equipped on its vehicles. The investigation involves all four of Tesla’s models from year 2014 to 2021, as it aligns with the specifications that the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation listed in its preliminary report. In total, some 765,000 vehicles are going to be a part of the investigation, although only 11 crashes are listed on the document, which the agency shared with Teslarati. "If you look at the model years, this is a very large time period they're investigating: 2014-2021. If you look at the number of potentially affected vehicles, it's .... literally over half of the vehicles $TSLA has ever built," auto exec Mark Fields on the NHTSA investigation. pic.twitter.com/kwcUT5Jd47 — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) August 17, 2021



