WATCH: Former Philly Eagles Player Pulled Over In His C8 Corvette Gets Arrested For Guns And Weed

Video obtained by TMZ Sports shows former NFL player Nigel Bradham politely answering questions during a Florida traffic stop in his C8 Corvette earlier this month.



Leon County officers discovered two guns and two bags of what looks like weed during a search. of the Stingray, according to TMZ Sports. Bradham was eventually taken away in a police car as he was on his way to being charged with two felony marijuana charges and one felony gun charge when one of the guns came back as stolen when checked in the system.



Read Article