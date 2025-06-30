WATCH: Former Stig Takes Out the Porsche 911 GT3 RS On The Track

I am a function-over-form kind of driver. That's why I spent 90% of my budget upgrading the chassis and engine on my FC RX-7 while postponing the aesthetics for later. Why would you want a car that doesn't run right but looks great?

Anyway, I'm always curious to discover companies that strive to create parts that will make your car faster while maintaining balance. The process involves using multiple components. And I've learned something very important over the years: choose quality over quantity! Now, you'd think a car like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) requires no further improvements.













