WATCH: Former Tesla President Tells Investors To Get A Grip And That Elon Musk Is NOT Distracted

Former Tesla President Jon McNeill has addressed concerns from Tesla investors regarding Elon Musk’s management of Tesla. Perhaps no CEO in the automotive industry is as shrouded in controversy as Elon Musk. Due to his notoriety, general popularity, and knack for implementing “out of the box” solutions, the CEO has landed in hot water, most recently with investors in his company. Now, those concerns have been addressed by a previous Tesla President on a segment of Squawk Box on CNBC. Sawyer Merrit first reported the CNBC interview on Twitter, highlighting the segment where the ex-Tesla executive addressed investor concerns. Specifically, the ex-President addresses concerns from a recent open letter signed by many notable Tesla shareholders.



Former @Tesla President @jonmcneill on @elonmusk: "I don't think he's that distracted from the business; He's always had a lot going on, but he's incredible at staying involved on the key topics."pic.twitter.com/iYxkKr1zL3 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) April 29, 2023



