Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg picked up the keys to his brand new Rimac Nevera in August and has now shown us all that it is capable of along the mountain roads sitting above Monaco.

Every now and then, a car comes along that shakes up the industry and pushes it forward. The Rimac Nevera is one of those cars, offering levels of performance previously inconceivable for a road-going production car. It is so quick that it leaves Rosberg extremely impressed.