he U.S. Grand Prix is this weekend, at Circuit of the Americas in sunny Austin, Texas. Many Formula 1 drivers enjoy their yearly trip to the States, but I think it’s fair to say none more so than Daniel Ricciardo, who hails from Australia, the Texas of England.

I tend to avoid posting about the goofy things drivers, or celebrities in general, do or post online. But it’s Friday, and I watched the video below and it made me smile the widest I have all week, so what the hell.

The accent? For the entire interview? ??



Challenge accepted ??#USGP ???? #F1 @danielricciardo pic.twitter.com/KQ2Uu78PKp — Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2021



