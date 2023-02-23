WATCH: Formula 1 Exhibition To Feature Roman Grosjean's Horrific Crash

The world of motorsport has always been known for its inherent dangers. From high-speed crashes to fiery explosions, the risks that drivers face on the track are ever-present. However, in recent years, safety measures have improved drastically, and fatalities have become incredibly rare. While serious incidents still occur, they are few and far between. One such incident was Romain Grosjean's crash during the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.



Despite the seriousness of the accident, Grosjean was incredibly lucky to escape with only minor burns to his hands and ankles. His car, on the other hand, was completely destroyed. The vehicle split in half during the impact and was engulfed in flames for nearly half a minute. The crash was one of the most significant accidents in recent years, and it shocked the motorsport community. Now, almost three years later, fans will have the chance to see the remains of Grosjean's burned-out car at an upcoming Formula 1 Exhibition in Madrid, Spain.











The exhibition, which starts on March 24, will showcase the car in the "Survival" room, along with a video showing unseen footage of the crash. The destroyed chassis has been kept under wraps since the accident and will make its first public appearance at the exhibition. In a recent interview, Grosjean shared his recollection of the incident, admitting that he did not realize the impact or how violent it was from the outside. He only fully understood the severity of the accident when he saw footage of it the next day. Grosjean's wife and children were watching the race, and they will remember that moment for the rest of their lives.



The Bahrain Grand Prix was Grosjean's final race in Formula 1, and he has since switched to other motorsports. He will compete in the IndyCar Series later this year, and he has recently signed with Lamborghini to enter the world of GT3 Racing. Despite the crash, Grosjean remains passionate about motorsport and is eager to continue competing. The F1 Exhibition in Madrid is dedicated to the pioneers who improved the safety of Formula 1 over the years. It is a six-room exhibition with immersive designs, rare footage, never-seen-before artifacts, and exclusive interviews. The exhibition took five years to produce and is a testament to the evolution of safety in the sport.



