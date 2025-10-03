WATCH: Four Brand New Cybertrucks Mysteriously Torched In Seattle Storage Lot

Electric vehicle fires always spark questions, but when they involve a high-profile brand like Tesla that’s been making headlines for all the wrong reasons the past few weeks, speculation ramps up fast. Late Sunday night, a fire broke out in a Tesla storage lot in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, engulfing what appears to be four brand-new Cybertrucks.
 
According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), the blaze started around 11 p.m. at a facility on 4th Avenue South near South Spokane Street. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the flames, bringing the situation under control by 1 a.m. Monday and preventing further damage beyond the four affected vehicles.



 


