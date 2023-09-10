WATCH: Frankfurt Hotel Puts Your Parking Sport On Your Balcony

Finding a decent parking spot at your hotel can be difficult at times. They can be poorly located, crowded, or questionably safe. One German hotel has solved all those problems in the best possible way by letting you park your pride and joy right on your own balcony. As shared on Instagram by Seenthroughglass, the b'Mine Hotel at Frankfurt Airport has a very special offering for enthusiast visitors. The hotel's CarLoft rooms allow you to bring your car up to your own room, rather than leaving it on the street or in an ugly multi-story parking structure. It's not only convenient, but it lets you admire your vehicle from the comfort of your own bed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam | Seen Through Glass (@seenthroughglass)













