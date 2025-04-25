WATCH: Freddie Flintoff Documentary Showcases How BBC Treated Top Gear Stars Like A Piece Of Meat

At best, the Flintoff documentary on Disney+ on the life and career of Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff, is proof that, in showbiz, there's never smoke without fire – and that there's truth to many rumors, no matter how outrageous.

At worst, it's a look behind the curtain of showbiz and the dispensability of even its biggest stars. Flintoff airs on Disney+ on April 25 but the premiere took place in London earlier this week and all the big UK outlets had people there, which means we get a few more talking points than Disney offered in the first – and only – trailer. More relevant to our interests, we learn the details of Flintoff's crash at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey at the wheel of a Morgan Super 3 three-wheeler, during the production for Series 34 of Top Gear. The documentary will confirm older reports about how the BBC cut the budget on safety in order to up the budget for stunts, which, in the end, rendered even the three famous hosts dispensable. Flintoff himself confirms it, along with another report that said he had to wait for 40 minutes before he could be taken to the hospital, because producers didn't think it necessary to have an ambulance on standby.













Read Article