WATCH! From RUSSIA With NO LOVE? GERMAN CARS Under CYBERATTACK?

Reports emerged from Russia claiming that hundreds of high-end German vehicles—primarily Porsche models from 2013–2019 and various BMWs equipped with ConnectedDrive systems (including Series 1–7, X1–X6 crossovers, Z4, i3, i8, and M-series)—suddenly became inoperable, refusing to start or experiencing engine shutdowns.



Owners in Moscow, Krasnodar, and other cities reported fuel systems blocking and alarm modules failing, effectively "bricking" the cars. The issue appears linked to the vehicles' factory-installed satellite-based Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) or anti-theft modules, which rely on GPS and cellular signals.



Speculation quickly turned to Russian electronic warfare (EW) tactics, such as widespread GPS jamming and drone jammers common in the region due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. Some suggested these interfere with the cars' telematics frequencies, triggering false theft alerts that immobilize the engines.



Others point to more mundane causes: server outages from lack of maintenance (Porsche suspended operations in Russia after 2022), satellite signal disruptions, or even a remote "kill switch" malfunction—though no concrete evidence supports deliberate sabotage by manufacturers.



Dealerships saw spikes in service requests, with temporary fixes like battery disconnection or VTS reboots helping some owners. Porsche has investigated but issued limited comments, leaving many luxury cars stranded amid debates over connected vehicle vulnerabilities in contested electronic environments.





Russian electronic Warfare systems are shutting down German High end vehicles in Moscow.



Almost all Porsche cars (models from 2013–2019) and BMWs (with ConnectedDrive: series 1–7, crossovers X1–X6, Z4, i3, i8, and M-series) are no longer starting.



The secretive Russian… pic.twitter.com/slIjHusW0F — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) January 17, 2026



