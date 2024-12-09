WATCH Frustrated Chinese Autonomous Car Fails Parking Attempt And Just Drives Off Leaving Owner Behind

People are eagerly waiting for autonomous vehicles to reach a level of safety that far surpasses human driving. However, it might not go the way they expect. A video shared on Chinese social media shows a Li L9 SUV trying to park itself, only to get mad and leave the place after several failed attempts. If this is real, autonomous driving systems might have already reached the skills level of a grumpy teenager with personality issues.



Competition is coming. Watch Tesla competitor’s auto park go wrong. pic.twitter.com/p4LkFNHmWp — Ray (@ray4tesla) September 10, 2024







Autonomous driving has fascinated people for decades, even though, at first, it was only possible in movies. The first applications were driver assistance systems with very limited functionalities, but automatic parking systems were the closest thing to autonomous driving that we used. The first to offer such a system was Toyota, with the second-generation Prius in 2003.



