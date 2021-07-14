WATCH: Fuel Tanker Explodes In Highway Crash

A fuel tanker truck veered into a highway median in Troy, Michigan, on Monday. Shortly after impact, the tanker’s 14,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline ignited into a fireball like a scene out of Hollywood.

At around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Troy Police Department reports, a tanker hauling 14,000 gallons of fuel veered into the median of I-75. A car hauler just behind the tanker caught the crash on video and it looks intense. The truck doesn’t turn for the curve, nearly taking out a Honda CR-V on its way to the median. It appears that the driver of the truck doesn’t attempt to turn or even brake before the crash.





