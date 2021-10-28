WATCH: "Fuel Your Fear" Hyundai Releases Halloween Nightmare For Enthusiasts

Friends, Halloween is just around the corner and that means one thing. It's time for candy. And costumes. And spooky movies. And zombies. Okay, that's several things but as far as Hyundai is concerned, there's only one occasion that truly scares driving enthusiasts. We'll get to that in a bit, because what's a Halloween video without some suspense? The stars of this short horror flic are a woman and her Hyundai Elantra N. It starts off with a major Paranormal Activity vibe, showing security camera footage of a woman getting out of bed. It's 10:31 pm, and her phone vibrates with a text. There's a late-night track or treat Halloween cruise about to happen, and she needs to find her car key. But alas, there's no power in the dark house. Good thing her cell phone has a built-in flashlight.







Read Article