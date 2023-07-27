WATCH: Fully Loaded Tesla Loses Control And Crashes Into Homeless Encampment

Sometime around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a Tesla Model Y flew off of the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles and ended up in a homeless camp. Authorities reported multiple injuries related to the crash including some who went to the hospital. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The wreck occurred on the westbound side of the 10 at the National Boulevard exit in Cheviot Hills. According to witnesses that spoke with Fox 11, the car drove across “all the lanes” before flying off of the road, down an embankment, and into a homeless camp. Firefighters that responded to the crash say that two individuals in the camp left the scene rather than receive aid.







