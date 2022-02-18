WATCH: Funky Aptera Three Wheel EV Takes On A Tesla Model 3 And Audi R8 In A Drag Race

For those who aren't familiar with Aptera Motors, the company is producing a three-wheel solar-powered EV that's notably quick. In the video above, you'll see Aptera's beta model, as well as its alpha version, drag racing a Tesla Model 3 and an Audi R8 over the quarter-mile.

Aptera is currently operating out of San Diego, though it has plans to relocate to an 80,000 square-foot factory near Carlsbad, California. Reservations for the solar electric vehicle (sEV) are open, and $100 will hold your spot in line. The company shared on its YouTube channel:



