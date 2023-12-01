WATCH: Furious Guest Uses Audi To Turn Hotel Lobby Into A Drive Through

An angry hotel guest in Shanghai lost his cool on the morning of January 10 and drove his Audi A5 convertible through the front doors and into the lobby. The act followed an argument about a missing laptop, reports CNA.

Video of the incident went viral on Chinese social media network, Weibo. Several angles of the incident were shot by people in the lobby, after the car smashed through a revolving door, across the lobby, and then back to the doors, in an apparent effort to flee the scene.

In the video, people can be heard exclaiming “he’s going nuts!” according to CNA. “Do you have any idea what you’ve done?” another person in the lobby can be heard shouting. “Are you crazy? Are you?”



