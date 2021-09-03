WATCH: GM Announces SUV Version Of GMC Hummer EV And Winter Testing Video

GM has released new footage of the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup’s winter testing, and it announced the unveiling of the SUV version of the electric vehicle



In October 2020, GM officially launched its GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric “supertruck” with up to 350 miles of range and a starting price of $80,000.

The automaker plans to bring the vehicle to production rather quickly within just a year of the original unveiling, but it is going to start with a lower volume and more expensive version.

