WATCH: GM CEO Says Corvette Nameplate Will Never Become An Independent Brand

The Corvette badge will always appear on a Chevrolet product, says General Motors President Mark Reuss. Why is this news? Shortly after the C8 Corvette was launched in 2019, reports emerged that GM was considering turning the Corvette nameplate into a standalone sub-brand, and a similar plan was said to be under consideration for the Camaro and Escalade. It seemed that GM wanted to capitalize on the buzz surrounding its first-ever mid-engine 'Vette, and according to the rumor mill, this new strategy would have seen the sports car moniker branch out in ways that some might consider sacrilegious, with the creation of an electric SUV and an electric four-door sedan.











