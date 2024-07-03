WATCH: GM May Fight Low Cost Chinese EVs With A Chinese EV

I am so tired of watching brand after brand introduce reasonably priced, well-finished EVs, only for them to remain limited to other markets across the world. The Wuling Bingo Plus is yet another model that remains trapped on the other side of the world. However, this one feels worse, because Wuling is indirectly part of GM, which means there’s more of a snowball’s chance in hell that it could potentially be exported out of China. This video is from automotive presenter Sean, of the YouTube channel, Telescope.






 


