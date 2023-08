On Friday night, as many as 10 Cruise driverless robotaxis ended up stopping in San Francisco’s North Beach. The incident caused traffic to back up, and it left skeptics questioning the city’s recent decision to allow driverless robotaxis to operate 24/7 in San Francisco. Social media posts about the incident depicted multiple Cruise robotaxis stopped in the middle of Grant Avenue. The robotaxis had their hazards engaged, and they were blocking other vehicles from moving.



Well, here are about ten @cruise driverless vehicles stopping traffic dead on Grant Avenue and spilling over to Columbus Avenue and Vallejo Street. I don’t remember voting for this. Do you? @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/C9ow7lWD0m — ????’?? ????????????? (@Gregster56) August 12, 2023



