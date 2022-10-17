WATCH: GM Teases All Electric GMC Denali Pickup

General Motors may have been beaten to the punch by Ford's F-150 Lightning, but the automotive giant is fighting back with a slew of electric pickup trucks. A Sierra 1500 EV was already teased late last year, but now it's the turn of the electric Denali variant. GMC has given us a glimpse of the luxury truck in a new video and, while brief, it previews what to expect.

The teased Denali EV retains the bluff, imposing front fascia employed by the ICE-powered Sierra 1500 and the 1500 EV, but has a few upmarket touches of its own. The distinctive headlight treatment remains, but the grille surround lighting is more prominent and sophisticated. The GMC logo itself benefits from illumination. Hopefully, this detail makes it to production.



