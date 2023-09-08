WATCH: GM Teases Upcoming EV Portfolio, Are You Impressed Or Depressed?

General Motors recently posted a video on its YouTube page boasting that Vehicle-To-Home (V2H) will be available on more electric vehicles, and near the end of the video, it clearly states that V2H is coming to new Ultium-based sedans, SUVs, coupes, hatchbacks, and trucks. The stand-out word is obviously coupes. We already know about upcoming EVs in every other segment mentioned, but GM's first electric coupe is still very much up in the air. We know the Chevrolet Camaro is bowing out after the 2024 model year, but GM already started hinting at an electric successor in 2020. While GM's plans may have changed since then, Chevrolet Global's vice president has stated that we have not seen the last of the Camaro. "While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story," said Scott Bell after it was announced that Chevy's muscle car would be retired.







