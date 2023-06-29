WATCH: GM's Mary Barra Says Company Is Finally Ready to Challenge Tesla

At the recent Aspen Ideas Festival, General Motors CEO Mary Barra spoke at length about several facets of the current automotive landscape and revealed how GM was tackling competition and dealing with industry challenges.

GM’s transition to EVs hasn’t been as rapid as some of its competitors, but we saw signs of growth in Q1 2023, when the company delivered over 20,000 battery electric vehicles, up from just 457 a year ago. Tesla on the other hand sold nearly half a million vehicles in Q1 2023, setting a new record.

Barra, 61, has been with GM since she was 18 and has led various departments at the company during the course of her professional life.





