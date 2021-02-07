WATCH: GMC Hummer WTF Mode Promises To Offend Those Sensitive Snowflakes

These days, it's not enough to simply make a reliable, straightforward vehicle to suit the needs of a given market segment. Everyone's out there doing that already, except maybe the reliable part, so you need to differentiate your company's offerings if you're going to stand out. In the burgeoning EV market, that's often done with special tricks and secret modes, and GMC is looking to get in on the action with the new Hummer EV. It sports a launch control system it's calling Watts to Freedom mode, aka WTF, which you can see in action on YouTube. The system works similarly to launch control systems on other EVs. Select the special mode, and the vehicle first pre-conditions the battery by getting its temperature set just so to deliver maximum power, while the suspension is lowered and the vehicle hunkers down. The driver then presses the brake down, then floors the accelerator pedal. On releasing the brake, the vehicle launches forward at maximum tilt.







