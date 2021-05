GM has released cool new footage of the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup off-roading, as well as the full off-road specs. When GM relaunched the Hummer brand as an electric pickup truck, it started presenting the new vehicle as a great off-roading machine, especially with special features like crab mode.

Speaking of crab mode, a Hummer EV prototype was spotted using it in traffic using the feature to change lanes while coming back from the Poison Spider trail in Moab, Utah.