WATCH: GMC's $100,000 Hummer Can't Handle The Moab - Breaksdown In The Middle Of No Where

The GMC Hummer EV pickup is touted as being extremely capable offroad, with a myriad of features that make it easier for the driver to tackle difficult terrain, like Crabwalk, Extract Mode, and up to 18 camera views projected onto the center console touchscreen.

However, as the YouTube channel TFLoffroad found out, none of the features mentioned above will help you when you’re driving a trail in Moab alone and the car decides it wants a service appointment while descending a slippery rocky slope.



